MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Monday, March 29

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Monday, March 29:

Recently, the Palace announced an “NCR Plus” bubble, where further restrictions will be imposed for two weeks starting the day of the announcement.

On March 28, the Palace said NCR Plus, which covers Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, and Rizal, would revert to an enhanced community quarantine, the strictest form of community quarantine, starting Monday, March 29, to April 4 amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The ECQ starts today and is expected to end on April 4.

Under the ECQ, residents of the covered areas shall remain as “homeliners,” except for those who need to work in industries that are allowed to open under the community quarantine, other authorized persons outside residences, and those who need to avail of necessities.