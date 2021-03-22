MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Monday, March 22

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Monday, March 22:

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights as only those with the same will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

The National Task Force Against COVID-19 has levelled travel restrictions anew, with foreigners, with exceptions, temporarily banned from entering the Philippines.

On Sunday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced non-essential travel into and outside Metro Manila, Cavite, Bulacan, Laguna, and Rizal was prohibited for two weeks.

This was in a bid to curb the surge in COVID-19 cases, which the Department of Health attributed to increased mobility, the failure to follow minimum health protocols, exacerbated by the presence of virus variants.