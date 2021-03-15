MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Monday, March 15

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Monday, March 15:

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights as only those with the same will be allowed entry into the airport.

President Rodrigo Duterte has rejected recommendations to place the Philippines under a modified general community quarantine, the lowest form of quarantine.

So far, the government said COVID-19 cases were increasing, and urged the public to continue to practice minimum health protocols.

The OCTA research group earlier warned that COVID-19 cases could reach 7,000 daily by March 31.

On Thursday night, Metro Manila mayors agreed to impose a two-week common curfew amid the surge.

The common curfew is expected to start today, March 15.