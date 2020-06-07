MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Monday, June 8

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was for Monday, June 8:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Several airlines have resumed their domestic flight operations as Metro Manila and several other areas transitioned into a general community quarantine.

Transportation Secretary Art Tugade had said the domestic flights were allowed for as long as there was approval from the local government unit concerned.

The Bureau of Immigration said its operations at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport remain downscaled, with international travel restrictions still in place.