MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Monday, June 15

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was for Monday, June 15:

MIAA said flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Several airlines have resumed domestic flight operations amid the community quarantine in Metro Manila and other areas.

The government has said the flights were allowed for as long as there was approval from the local government unit.

Local carriers have urged the public not to go to the airport without a confirmed flight, noting that the situation was fluid due to national government and local government unit restrictions.