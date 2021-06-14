MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Monday, June 14

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Monday, June 14:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

According to MIAA, passengers should secure confirmation of their flights first as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

The NCR Plus area, including Metro Manila, is under a general community quarantine but with restrictions until June 15.

A travel ban is in place on passengers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Oman and the United Arab Emirates also until June 15.