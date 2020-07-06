Metro

MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Monday, July 6

Posted by Kaye Fe on

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Monday, July 6.

MIAA said flight schedules may be subject to changes.

All passengers were advised to confirm their flights on the day they are scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Domestic flight operations are allowed provided there is approval from the local government unit.

International travel restrictions remain in place.

