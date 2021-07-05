MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Monday, July 5

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Monday, July 5:

Flight schedules may change at any given time, MIAA said.

In those cases, passengers should coordinate with their respective airlines, it added.

The Philippines has extended its travel ban on passengers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Oman, Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates to July 15.

The Bureau of Immigration said tourists are still not allowed inside the Philippines.