MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Monday, July 27

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Monday, July 27:

MIAA said flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Domestic flights are allowed for as long as there is approval from the local government unit.

International non-essential travel has been banned again days after the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases lifted the ban on the same.

The Palace said this was in light of the fact that only one insurance company was willing to give health and travel insurance in relation to COVID-19 to travelers, a requirement the IATF had announced for the non-essential foreign travel to be allowed to push through.