MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Monday, Feb. 22

(Eagle News) –The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Monday, Feb. 22:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

The Palace has eased restrictions imposed on over 30 countries following reports of the United Kingdom and South African COVID-19 variants there, with some foreigners with select visas allowed into the country.

On Sunday, health authorities confirmed the UK variant had been detected in 18 other COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, bringing the total of UK variant cases to 62.

It later said foreigners with visas issued as of March 20, 2020 and are still valid at the time of entry will also be allowed inside the Philippines.

Holders of valid and existing Special Resident and Retirees Visa and Section 9(A) visas will also be permitted to enter “as long as they present an entry exemption document to the Bureau of Immigration upon arrival.”

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque later said foreigners with long-term visas, except tourists, were also allowed entry.