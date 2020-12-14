MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Monday, Dec. 14

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Monday, Dec. 14:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA advised passengers to get confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Domestic flights are allowed but subject to the travel requirements set by the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.

Filipinos are allowed to go on outbound non-essential and essential travel.