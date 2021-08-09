MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Monday, Aug. 9

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Monday, Aug. 9:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to coordinate with their airlines prior to the scheduled travel as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

The travel ban on India and nine other countries has been extended amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in those countries reportedly due to the Delta variant.

The Philippines has confirmed the local transmission of the Delta variant in the country.