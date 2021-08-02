MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Monday, Aug. 2

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Monday, Aug. 2:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

As such, MIAA advised passengers to coordinate with their airlines first and secure confirmation of their flights prior to the date of travel.

The Philippines has extended the travel ban on India and nine other countries amid the threat of the Delta variant.

The Department of Health has confirmed the local transmission of the Delta variant in the country.