MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Monday, April 27

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was for today, April 27:

Passengers were nonetheless advised to check airline websites or social media accounts as flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA earlier said all flights are now concentrated in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in a bid to reduce the risk of exposure of airport workers to the COVID-19 virus.

Earlier, AirAsia, Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines announced a cancellation of their flights until May 15 in light of the extension of the enhanced community quarantine in some areas, including in Metro Manila.