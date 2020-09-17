MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, Sept. 18

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Friday, Sept. 18:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA urged passengers to get confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Domestic flights are allowed but subject to the restrictions imposed by the local government unit covering the area of destination.

Earlier, the Bureau of Immigration said restrictions on international travel remain.