MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, Oct. 15

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Friday, Oct. 15:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to coordinate with their airlines as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

Earlier, the Palace said only Bermuda was on its updated red list, which means travel restrictions are in place on travelers from there.

Metro Manila will be under a COVID-19 alert level 3 starting Oct. 16.