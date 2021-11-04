MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, Nov. 5

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Friday, Nov. 5:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to get confirmation of their flights as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

The Bureau of Immigration has said tourists are still not allowed into the country even if they come from countries in the Philippines’ green list.

Metro Manila eased into an alert level 2 starting Nov. 5.