MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, Nov. 19

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Friday, Nov. 19:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to coordinate with their airlines, noting that only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

Faroe Islands and the Netherlands have been included in the Philippines’ red list, which means travelers from those areas and those who have had travel to those areas 14 days preceding their arrival in the Philippines are not allowed to enter the Philippines.