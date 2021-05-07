MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, May 7

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Friday, May 7:

MIAA said only those with the confirmation of their flights will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

It added flight schedules are also subject to changes.

The NCR Plus area is under a modified enhanced community quarantine, the second most-stringent community quarantine in the country.

The MECQ is expected to last until May 14.

Allowed foreigners under previous Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases resolutions, however, are again allowed entry into the Philippines starting May 1.

The ban on travelers from India, where another COVID-19 virus variant said to be responsible for the surge in COVID-19 cases in that country was reported, however, stays.

Starting today, the Department of Health said the ban will also cover travelers from Pakistan and three other countries.