MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, May 22

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was for Friday, May 22:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Earlier, Cebu Pacific said it was extending the cancellation of its flights to May 31.

The airline said this was in view of the modified enhanced community quarantine imposed on Metro Manila starting May 16 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

All flight operations are concentrated in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in a bid to reduce the risk of exposure of airport workers.