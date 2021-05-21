MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, May 21

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Friday, May 21:

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

It added flight schedules may change at any given time, so passengers should consult with their airlines.

The NCR Plus area is still under a general community quarantine but with heightened restrictions.

Non-essential travel in and outside the bubble area is therefore banned.

Travelers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bangladesh are still prohibited from entering the Philippines due to reports of COVID-19 variants there.

Oman and the United Arab Emirates have been added to the list of countries covered by the ban, which is expected to be lifted on May 31.