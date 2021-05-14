MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, May 14

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Friday, May 14:

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

It added flight schedules may change at any given time.

Allowed foreigners under previous Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases prior to the March 22 travel ban are now allowed entry into the Philippines.

The Bureau of Immigration reminded travelers they, however, need to present proof of pre-booked quarantine accommodation for entry.

The Philippines has temporarily banned travelers from India, Pakistan, and three other countries from entering the country.

The ban is expected to end on May 14.