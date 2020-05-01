MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, May 1

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was as of Friday, May 1:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Earlier, AirAsia, Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific cancelled their flights until May 15 in light of the extension of the enhanced community quarantine in some areas, including in Metro Manila, to that date.

All flights are concentrated at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in a bid to reduce the risk of exposure of airport workers to the COVID-19 virus.