MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, March 5

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Friday, March 5:

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights as only those with the same will be allowed entry into the airport.

The government has imposed some restrictions on entry into the Philippines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Rodrigo Duterte has rejected proposals to place the entire Philippines under a modified general community quarantine, the lowest form of community quarantine, sans a COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

The vaccination drive kicked off on Monday, with some government and medical frontliners given the vaccine first.

On Thursday night, over 400,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in the Philippines.