MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, March 12

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Friday, March 12:

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights as only those with the same will be allowed entry into the airport.

So far, the government said COVID-19 cases were increasing, and urged the public to continue to practice minimum health protocols.

The OCTA research group earlier warned that COVID-19 cases could reach 6,000 daily by March 31.

On Thursday night, Metro Manila mayors agreed to impose a two-week common curfew amid the surge.

The common curfew is expected to start on Monday, March 15.