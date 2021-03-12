Metro

MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, March 12

Posted by Kaye Fe on

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Friday, March 12:

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights as only those with the same will be allowed entry into the airport.

So far, the government said COVID-19 cases were increasing, and urged the public to continue to practice minimum health protocols.

The OCTA research group earlier warned that COVID-19 cases could reach 6,000 daily by March 31.

On Thursday night, Metro Manila mayors agreed to impose a two-week common curfew amid the surge.

The common curfew is expected to start on Monday, March 15.

