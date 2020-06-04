MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, June 5

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was for Friday, June 5:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes, MIAA said.

Several airlines have announced the resumption of domestic flight operations as Metro Manila and several areas transition into a general community quarantine.

Transportation Secretary Art Tugade had said the domestic flights were allowed for as long as there was approval from the concerned local government unit.

The Palace has released additional aviation measures in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

These include the mandatory wearing of face masks, the installation and provision of hand washing/sanitizing stations and foot baths, mandatory physical and social distancing in all public spaces, mandatory temperature checks in all entrances, among others.