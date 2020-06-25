MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, June 26

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was for Friday, June 26:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA advised passengers to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmed flight will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Domestic flight operations are allowed provided there is approval from the local government unit concerned.

International flight restrictions remain in place.

The Bureau of Immigration has said has limited operations at NAIA.