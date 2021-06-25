MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, June 25

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Friday, June 25:

MIAA advised passengers to confirm their flights with their airlines before proceeding to the airport.

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Metro Manila and Bulacan are under a general community quarantine but with some restrictions until June 30.

Travelers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bangladesh, Nepal and the United Arab Emirates are still banned from entering the country.