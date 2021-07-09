MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, July 9

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Friday, July 9:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

The Philippines has said the travel ban on passengers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates is in effect until July 15.

The national government has allowed interzonal travel is allowed provided the traveler present a vaccination card as proof of vaccination in lieu of RT-PCR test results.

According to Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, however, so far, only Baguio allows the presentation of vaccination cards in place of the test results.