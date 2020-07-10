MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, July 10

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Friday, July 10:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Passengers were advised to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled.

MIAA had said only those with the confirmation will be allowed to enter the airport premises.

Domestic flights are allowed for as long as there is approval from the local government unit concerned.

Early this week, the government also allowed non-essential foreign travel by Filipinos but subject to certain conditions.