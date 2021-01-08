MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, January 8

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Friday, January 8:
Flight schedules may change at any given time.
The Philippines has so far temporarily banned foreign travelers from 27 countries following reports of the COVID-19 virus variant first observed in the United Kingdom.
Covered by the travel restrictions are:
overnment later expanded the ban to include the following countries:
- Denmark
- Ireland
- Japan
- Australia’
- Israel
- The Netherlands
- Hong Kong
- Switzerland
- France
- Germany
- Iceland
- Italy
- Lebanon
- Singapore
- Sweden
- South Korea
- South Africa
- Canada
- Spain
- United States
- United Kingdom
- Portugal
- India
- Finland
- Norway
- Jordan
- Brazil
The restrictions over the first 21 countries will end on January 15, while those over the last six countries will last until January 8.
The Department of Health has said as of January 2, the UK COVID-19 variant has not been detected in the Philippines.