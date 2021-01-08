MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, January 8

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Friday, January 8:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

The Philippines has so far temporarily banned foreign travelers from 27 countries following reports of the COVID-19 virus variant first observed in the United Kingdom.

Covered by the travel restrictions are:

overnment later expanded the ban to include the following countries:

Denmark

Ireland

Japan

Australia’

Israel

The Netherlands

Hong Kong

Switzerland

France

Germany

Iceland

Italy

Lebanon

Singapore

Sweden

South Korea

South Africa

Canada

Spain

United States

United Kingdom

Portugal

India

Finland

Norway

Jordan

Brazil

The restrictions over the first 21 countries will end on January 15, while those over the last six countries will last until January 8.

The Department of Health has said as of January 2, the UK COVID-19 variant has not been detected in the Philippines.