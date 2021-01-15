MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, January 15

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Friday, January 15:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

Restrictions on foreign travelers from several countries over reports of the UK and COVID-19 virus strains there are expected to end today, January 15.

It is unclear, however, if the government will extend the restrictions to the following countries:

Austria Portugal India Finland Norway Jordan Brazil Denmark Ireland Japan Australia Israel The Netherlands Hong Kong Switzerland France Germany Iceland Italy Lebanon Singapore Sweden South Korea South Africa Canada Spain United States United Kingdom China Pakistan Jamaica Luxembourg Oman

On Wednesday, the Department of Health and the Philippine Genome Center confirmed the presence of the UK COVID-19 strain in the Philippines after a Quezon City resident tested positive for the strain upon arrival in the country from Dubai.