MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, January 15

Posted by Kaye Fe on

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Friday, January 15:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

Restrictions on foreign travelers from several countries over reports of the UK and COVID-19 virus strains there are expected to end today, January 15.

It is unclear, however, if the government will extend the restrictions to the following countries:

  1. Austria
  2. Portugal
  3. India
  4. Finland
  5. Norway
  6. Jordan
  7. Brazil
  8. Denmark
  9. Ireland
  10. Japan
  11. Australia
  12. Israel
  13. The Netherlands
  14. Hong Kong
  15. Switzerland
  16. France
  17. Germany
  18. Iceland
  19. Italy
  20. Lebanon
  21. Singapore
  22. Sweden
  23. South Korea
  24. South Africa
  25. Canada
  26. Spain
  27.  United States
  28. United Kingdom
  29. China
  30. Pakistan
  31. Jamaica
  32. Luxembourg
  33. Oman

On Wednesday, the Department of Health and the Philippine Genome Center confirmed the presence of the UK COVID-19 strain in the Philippines after  a Quezon City resident tested positive for the strain upon arrival in the country from Dubai.

