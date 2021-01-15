MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, January 15

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Friday, January 15:
Flight schedules may change at any given time.
Restrictions on foreign travelers from several countries over reports of the UK and COVID-19 virus strains there are expected to end today, January 15.
It is unclear, however, if the government will extend the restrictions to the following countries:
- Austria
- Portugal
- India
- Finland
- Norway
- Jordan
- Brazil
- Denmark
- Ireland
- Japan
- Australia
- Israel
- The Netherlands
- Hong Kong
- Switzerland
- France
- Germany
- Iceland
- Italy
- Lebanon
- Singapore
- Sweden
- South Korea
- South Africa
- Canada
- Spain
- United States
- United Kingdom
- China
- Pakistan
- Jamaica
- Luxembourg
- Oman
On Wednesday, the Department of Health and the Philippine Genome Center confirmed the presence of the UK COVID-19 strain in the Philippines after a Quezon City resident tested positive for the strain upon arrival in the country from Dubai.