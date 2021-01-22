MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, Jan. 22

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Friday, Jan. 22:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

All passengers were advised to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

The Philippine government has imposed travel restrictions over 30 countries following reports of the United Kingdom and South African COVID-19 virus strains there.

These countries are the UK, Denmark, Ireland, Japan, Australia, Israel, the Netherlands, China and Hong Kong, Switzerland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Lebanon, Singapore, Sweden, South Korea, South Africa, Canada, Spain, the United States, Portugal, India, Finland, Norway, Jordan, Brazil, Austria, Pakistan, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Oman, Hungary and the United Arab Emirates.

The restrictions are expected to be lifted on Jan. 31.

The Philippines has confirmed the entry of the UK COVID-19 strain in the Philippines after a Quezon City male resident tested positive for COVID-19.