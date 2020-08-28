MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, Aug. 28

(Eagle News)–Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Friday, Aug. 28:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Earlier, MIAA advised passengers to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Metro Manila is expected to be a general community quarantine until Aug. 31.

That means domestic flights are allowed.

Restrictions on international travel remain in place, the Bureau of Immigration said.