MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, April 24

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was for Friday, April 24:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA earlier said all flights are now concentrated in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in a bid to reduce the risk of exposure of airport workers to the COVID-19 virus.

President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the enhanced community quarantine in select areas, including Metro Manila, to May 15.

