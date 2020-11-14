MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, Nov. 15

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, Nov. 15:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA advised passengers to get confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

The government has eased some restrictions on international travel, with foreigners with investor visas allowed entry into the country.

Domestic flights are allowed subject to travel requirements.