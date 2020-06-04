MIAA appeals to LSIs not to gather at NAIA

(Eagle News)–Manila International Airport Authority General Manager Ed Monreal on Thursday, June 4, appealed for individuals who have yet to return to their provinces not to proceed to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport without a confirmed flight.

Monreal issued the appeal to locally stranded individuals (LSIs) after some of them arrived in groups the day before, overwhelming MIAA authorities.

The groups told airport authorities they had been told to proceed to Terminal 2 because a flight would bring them home to various parts of Visayas and Mindanao.

The groups, MIAA said, refused to leave the terminal and said they would just wait for a flight whenever it becomes available.

“GM Monreal expressed concern that LSIs continued and prolonged stay outside the airport building poses risks to their health,” MIAA said.