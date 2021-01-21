International, North America

Mexico welcomes Biden halt to border wall construction

Posted by Edrian Acla on
Maria Guadalupe Arvallo, a member of Pai-Pai indigenous group, looks through a section of the US-Mexico border fence at a construction bus from indigenous lands, east of Tecate, Baja California State, Mexico, on October 7, 2020. – Indigenous communities who live along the Mexico/US border are struggling due to US President Donald Trump’s reinforcement and expansion of the border wall and the environmental and cultural affectations caused by its construction. (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP)

MEXICO CITY, Mexico (AFP) — Mexico on Wednesday hailed US President Joe Biden’s order to halt construction of Donald Trump’s wall along the US-Mexican border, as well as his other immigration-linked reforms.

“Mexico welcomes the end of the construction of the wall, the immigration initiative in favor of DACA and a path to dual citizenship,” Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard wrote on Twitter.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

He was referring to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to regularize the immigration status of young people who arrived illegally as children, which Trump tried to shut down.

© Agence France-Presse

Related Posts