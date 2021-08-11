Mexico says US to send 8.5 million Covid vaccines

MEXICO CITY, Mexico (AFP) — The United States has promised to send 8.5 million more coronavirus vaccines to Mexico as the Latin American country battles a third wave of infections, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Tuesday.

The offer came during a phone call between Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and US Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday, when they also discussed migrant flows and prospects of reopening the border.

“The United States is going to send 3.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and up to five million of the AstraZeneca vaccine,” Ebrard told reporters.

In June, Mexico received 1.3 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine from the United States to inoculate people living along the US-Mexican border.

Mexico’s request to reopen the frontier to all land traffic would be discussed on Tuesday with a US delegation including Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Ebrard said.

The land border was closed to non-essential traffic in March 2020.

“Mexico has made very notable advances in vaccination,” Ebrard said, adding that there were good economic and health reasons to ease the border restrictions.

Mexico’s official Covid-19 death toll of more than 244,000 is the fourth highest in the world.

New infections and fatalities have risen again in recent weeks as the highly contagious Delta variant sweeps across the country.

© Agence France-Presse