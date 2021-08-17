Mexican aid arrives in quake-hit Haiti

MEXICO CITY, Mexico (AFP) — Two Mexican military aircraft carrying 15.4 tons of food, medicine and water landed in Haiti on Monday following a powerful earthquake that left nearly 1,300 people dead, Mexico’s government said.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Mexico would continue to help Haiti’s impoverished population after yet “another misfortune befell them.”

Another shipment of 3.6 tons of emergency aid including blankets, water filters, wheelbarrows and shovels was expected to arrive later in the day, said civil protection national coordinator Laura Velazquez.

“We have received instructions from the president of Mexico to continue supporting our brothers in Haiti,” Velazquez said.

At least 1, 400 people were killed in the 7.2-magnitude quake that struck Saturday about 100 miles (160 kilometers) to the west of the densely populated capital Port-au-Prince, which was devastated in a massive 2010 quake.

© Agence France-Presse