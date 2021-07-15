Metro Manila under GCQ as Palace announces new quarantine protocols effective July 16

29 other areas under GCQ until July 31

(Eagle News) – Malacanang has released the new community quarantine protocols that would take effect starting tomorrow, Friday, July 16, wherein Metro Manila has been placed under a more relaxed General Community Quarantine (GCQ) along with 29 other areas.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that President Rodrigo Duterte had already approved the extension of GCQ in the National Capital Region (NCR) or Metro Manila starting July 16, 2021 until July 31, 2021.

Also under GCQ from July 16, 2021 to July 31, 2021 are Baguio City and Apayao in the Cordillera Administrative Region; City of Santiago, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino in Region 2; Bulacan in Region3; Cavite, Rizal, Quezon and Batangas in Region 4-A; Puerto Princesa in Region 4-B; Guimaras and Negros Occidental in Region 6; Zamboanga Sibugay, City of Zamboanga and Zamboanga del Norte in Region 9; Davao Oriental in Region 11; General Santos City, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, Cotabato and South Cotabato in Region 12; Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Sur in CARAGA; and Cotabato City in BARMM.

-Areas under GCQ with heightened restrictions-

The areas under GCQ with heightened restrictions are the following:

Cagayan in Region 2; Laguna and Lucena City in Region4-A; Naga City in Region 5; Negros Oriental in Region 7; Zamboanga del Sur in Region 9; and Davao City in Region11 will be under GCQ with heightened restrictions from July 16, 2021 until July 31, 2021.

The provinces of Aklan, Bacolod City, Antique, and Capiz in Region 6 shall also be placed under GCQ with heightened restrictions but only until July 22. After that, the situation in these areas would be assessed.

-Areas under MECQ-

Meanwhile, Bataan in Region 3; Cagayan de Oro City in Region 10; Davao Occidental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Sur, and Davao del Norte in Region 11; and Butuan City in CARAGA will be under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) beginning July 16, 2021 until July 31, 2021.

Iloilo City and Iloilo in Region 6 shall also be placed under MECQ but only until 22 July 2021.

-Other areas under MGCQ-

All other areas in the country will be placed under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) from July 16, 2021 until July 31, 2021.

The slight relaxing of quarantine restrictions from “GCQ with some restrictions” in the first 15 days of July, to ordinary GCQ in Metro Manila for the rest of the month was decided upon after a continuing decline in new COVID-19 cases in the Philippine capital.

(Eagle News Service)