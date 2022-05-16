Metro Manila to remain under Alert Level 1 until May 31, along with 42 provinces, 20 cities nationwide

39 other provinces under Alert Level 2 until May 31

(Eagle News) — Metro Manila will remain under Alert Level 1 until May 31, along with 42 provinces and 20 cities nationwide.

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) approved on May 14, 2022, the recommendation retaining the Alert Level 1 status of the entire National Capital Region from May 16, 2022 until May 31, 2022.

The following provinces, highly urbanized cities (HUCs) and independent component cities (ICCs) were also placed under Alert Level 1 during the same period:

For Luzon: (37) Cordillera Administrative Region: Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Baguio City; Region I: Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Dagupan City; Region II: Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, and City of Santiago; Region III: Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Angeles City, and Olongapo City; Region IV-A: Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Lucena City; Region IV-B: Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and Puerto Princesa City; and Region V: Albay, Catanduanes, and Naga City.

8 cities

For the Visayas (15): Region VI: Aklan, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo, Bacolod City, and Iloilo City; Region VII: Siquijor, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, and Mandaue City; and Region VIII: Biliran, Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte, Ormoc City, and Tacloban City. (8 provinces, 7 cities

For Mindanao (10): Region IX: Zamboanga City; Region X: Bukidnon, Camiguin, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Cagayan de Oro City, and Iligan City; Region XI: Davao City; and CARAGA: Surigao del Sur and Butuan City. (5 provinces, 5 cities)

-Component municipalities under Alert Level 1-

The following component cities and municipalities shall likewise be placed under Alert Level 1 effective May 16, 2022 until May 31, 2022, without prejudice to those component cities and municipalities already under Alert Level 1 pursuant to IATF Resolutions No. 165-G, 166-A, 167-A, and 167-C (s. 2022). For Luzon: Cordillera Administrative Region: Kiangan, Ifugao; and Region V: Balud, Masbate; and Irosin, Sorsogon. For the Visayas: Region VII: Calape, Bohol; Garcia Hernandez, Bohol; San Isidro, Bohol; San Miguel, Bohol; Alcoy, Cebu; Borbon, Cebu; Oslob, Cebu; Pilar, Cebu; Santander, Cebu; Tudela, Cebu; Bacong, Negros Oriental; Dauin, Negros Oriental; Valencia (Luzarriaga), Negros Oriental; and Zamboanguita, Negros Oriental; and Region VIII: Tarangnan, Samar; and Zumarraga, Samar. For Mindanao: Region IX: Mahayag, Zamboanga del Sur; and Diplahan, Zamboanga Sibugay; Region XII: Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat; and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: Upi, Maguindanao.

-Areas under Alert Level 2-

Meanwhile, nine provinces in Luzon, eight provinces in the Visayas, and 22 provinces and three cities in Mindanao were placed under Alert Level 2 effective May 16, 2022 until May 31, 2022.

This is without prejudice to their respective component cities and municipalities which may be under a different Alert Level classification.

These are the following:

For Luzon: Cordillera Administrative Region: Benguet, Ifugao; Region IV-A: Quezon Province; Region IV-B: Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan; and Region V: Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Masbate, and Sorsogon.

For the Visayas: Region VI: Antique and Negros Occidental; Region VII: Bohol, Cebu Province, and Negros Oriental; and Region VIII: Leyte, Northern Samar, and Western Samar.

For Mindanao: Region IX: City of Isabela, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte, and Zamboanga Sibugay; Region X: Lanao del Norte; Region XI: Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, and Davao Occidental; Region XII: General Santos City, North Cotabato, Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat, and South Cotabato; CARAGA: Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte; and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: Basilan, Cotabato City, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.

Alert Level classifications of component cities and municipalities under IATF Resolution Nos. 165-G, 166-A, 167-A, and 167-C (s. 2022) not otherwise affected by this Resolution shall remain in effect until May 31, 2022, Malacanang said.

(Eagle News Service)