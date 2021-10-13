Metro Manila to be under Alert Level 3 from Oct. 16 to 31

Palace also announces community quarantine restrictions for the rest of the country

(Eagle News) – Metro Manila will be placed under Alert Level 3 from the current alert level 4 starting Saturday, Oct. 16, Malacanang announced on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Alert level 3 in the National Capital Region will be in effect until the end of the month, Oct. 31, the Palace said citing the decision of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).

-Community quarantine classifications for rest of PHL-

The IATF also announced the latest risk classifications for the rest of the country that will take effect from Oct. 16 to 31.

The IATF placed under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) the following provinces:

Apayao, Kalinga, Batanes, Bulacan, Bataan, Cavite, Rizal, Laguna, and Naga City for Luzon; and Zamboanga City and Zamboanga del Norte for Mindanao under

Under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions are Abra, Baguio City, Ilocos Sur, Pangasinan, Cagayan, Isabela, City of Santiago, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Quezon, and Batangas for Luzon; Bacolod City, Capiz, Lapu-Lapu City, Negros Oriental, and Bohol for the Visayas; and Zamboanga del Sur, Misamis Oriental, Cagayan de Oro City, Davao del Norte, Davao Occidental, Davao de Oro, Butuan City, and Surigao del Sur for Mindanao.

Areas under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) are the following:

Ilocos Norte, Dagupan City, Ifugao, Benguet, Tarlac, Lucena City, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Puerto Princesa, Marinduque, Albay, and Camarines Norte for Luzon; Aklan, Antique, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, Iloilo City, Iloilo Province, Cebu City, Cebu Province, Mandaue City, Siquijor, and Tacloban City for the Visayas; and Zamboanga Sibugay, Misamis Occidental, Iligan City, Davao City, Davao Oriental, Davao del Sur, General Santos City, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, North Cotabato, South Cotabato, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Cotabato City, and Lanao del Sur for Mindanao.

All other areas shall be placed under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ).

(Eagle News Service)