Metro Manila shifts to Alert Level 2 starting today, Nov. 5

(Eagle News) — Starting today, Friday, Nov. 5, Metro Manila is under Alert Level 2 where more restrictions are eased.

Malacanang said yesterday that the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Thursday, November 4, 2021, approved the de-escalation of the National Capital Region to Alert Level 2.

This will last until November 21, 2021.

“Also approved is the recommendation of the sub-Technical Working Group on Data Analytics to base the alert level assignments on data that is nearest to the implementation date,” the Palace said in a release.

Starting December 1, alert level assignments shall be determined at every 15th and 30th of the month, Malacanang announced.

“Escalations, on the other hand, may be done at any time in the middle of the implementation period as warranted while de-escalations can only be done at the end of the 2-week assessment period,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

Weekly feedback on the progress and implementatuon of the Alert Level System rollout will be provided to the IATF by the National Task Force Against COVID-19 (NTF) and the Regional Task Forces and Regional IATF.

The IATF said that these factors or indices would be used to mesure the success of their action plan under the so-called Phase 4.

For Infection Management, the indices are the number of severe and critical cases per month, time gap from detection to isolation, and tests per case; for Vaccine Roll-out, the indices are the total vaccines administered per capita, new vaccine doses administered per capita, and fully vaccinated individuals.

For Socio-Economic Recovery, the indices are the Purchasing Managers’ Index by IHS Markit, google mobility to retail and recreation, and number of commercial airline passengers.

The IATF also amended the Guidelines on the Implementation of Alert Levels System for COVID-19 Response in Pilot Areas to clarify the allowed movement of persons under varying alert levels.

-Establishments allowed under Alert Level 2-

Under Alert Level 2, these establishments are allowed to operate at a maximum of 50 percent indoor venue capacity for fully vaccinated individuals and those below 18 years of age, even if unvaccinated:

–Venues for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE)

–Permitted venues for social events (parties, wedding receptions, family reunions, and bridal or baby showers)

–Visitor or tourist attractions (libraries, museums, galleries, parks, plazas, public gardens, scenic viewpoints)

–Amusement parks or theme parks

–Recreational venues (internet cafes, billiard halls, arcades, bowling alleys, swimming pools, and similar venues)

–Cinemas and movie houses

–Limited face-to-face or in-person classes for basic education subject to prior approval of the Office of the President

–Limited face-to-face or in-person classes for higher education and for technical-vocational education and training

–In-person religious gatherings; gatherings for necrological services, wakes, and funerals for Covid-19 cremains and non-Covid-19 deaths

–Licensure or entrance/qualifying examinations and authorized specialty examinations

–Dine-in services of food preparation establishments

–Personal care establishments such as barbershops, spas, salons, and other similar procedures, including home service options

–Fitness studios, gyms, and venues for individual non-contact exercise and sports

–Film, music, and television production

–Contact sports approved by the LGU

–Funfairs/peryas or kid amusement industries (playgrounds, playroom, and kiddie rides)

–Venues with live voice or wind-instrument performers and audiences (karaoke bars, clubs, concert halls, and theaters)

–Gatherings in residences with individuals not belonging to the same household

These establishments will also be allowed 70 percent outdoor venue capacity provided that the workers of these establishments are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

(Eagle News Service with a report from PNA)