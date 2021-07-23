Metro Manila reverts to GCQ with heightened restrictions until July 31; all kids to stay indoors

IATF says children aged five and above will not be allowed to go outdoors due to Delta variant cases

(Eagle News) — Starting today, Friday, July 23, Metro Manila is placed under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions until the end of the month, where all children aged five and above would remain indoors.

Malacanang announced this after President Rodrigo Duterte approved the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) to place the National Capital Region (NCR) under GCQ with heightened restrictions.

“The same IATF rules would be observed when NCR was previously under GCQ with heightened restrictions,” it said.

“Also placed under GCQ with heightened restrictions are Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur, which are previously under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) until the end of July,” a Palace release said.

-Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte also under GCQ with heightened restrictions-

Davao de Oro and Davao del Norte were also placed under GCQ with heightened restrictions effective July 23, 2021 until July 31, from Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ).

“As these areas will be placed under GCQ with heightened restrictions, children five years old and above will not be allowed to go to outdoor areas, as provided for under IATF Resolution No. 125 (s.2021),” Malacanang said.

-Davao del Sur under GCQ-

Davao del Sur is also placed under GCQ starting today, Friday, July 23 until July 31. The province was previously under MECQ.

The IATF, on its 128th Meeting, also approved the continuous and strengthened implementation of the Prevent-Detect-Isolate-Treat-Reintegrate (PDITR) Strategy, Malacanang said in a release.

-Intensiifed contact tracing, quarantine/isolation-

“The PDITR Strategy includes active case finding, intensified contact tracing, immediate quarantine/isolation which should preferably be in a facility, declaration of localized Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) down to the zone or barangay levels, stricter implementation and observance of mimimum public health standards, and fast-tracked deployment of COVID-19 vaccines.”

“To enable the safe continuity of economic activities, the IATF asked establishments to consider developing and converting more outdoor spaces into temporary outdoor weekend markets and dining spaces and permanently accessible urban green spaces, outdoor recreational spaces and public sanitation facilities,” the Palace said.

Meanwhile, all incoming international travelers in all ports of entry must strictly comply with testing and quarantine protocols approved by the IATF. This is to further prevent the introduction of variants of concern to the country.

(Eagle News Service)