Metro Manila, rest of the country to have isolated rainshowers, localized thunderstorms

(Eagle News) – Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have isolated rainshowers with localized thunderstorms today, Monday, June 15, according to PAGASA.

In Visayas, Mindanao, Bicol region and MIMAROPA, expect cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms. This is caused by an intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ).

The expected maximum temperature today is at 33.4 degrees Celsius at 1:50 p.m., the country’s weather bureau said.

There is no low pressure area inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) as of Monday, June 15.

(Eagle News Service)