Metro Manila, rest of Luzon to have cloudy skies, isolated light rains due to northeasterlies

(Eagle News)–Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said this was due to the northeasterlies that were affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

Visayas and Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

The northern and eastern section of the country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.