Metro Manila records less than 1,000 COVID cases for first time in 5 days as deaths decline

(Eagle News) — For the first time, in five days, or since July 18, the reported COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila went below 1,000, or 971 cases to be exact.

This was as the Department of Health reported 1,594 COVID-19 cases today, Wednesday, July 22, bringing the total virus cases in the country to 72,269.

On July 18, COVID-19 cases reported in Metro Manila were 1,824. The following day, the cases in the Philippine capital were 1,625; on July 20, the numbers were 1,237. On July 21, the additional cases in Metro Manila were 1,464.

Total active cases today, Wednesday, reached 46,803, mostly mild cases — or 90.1 percent of total active cases.

Most of these came from Metro Manila with 971 cases, followed by Cebu with 252 cases, Zamboanga del Sur with 53 cases, Negros Occidental with 35 cases, and Rizal with 26 cases.

Asymptomatic cases accounted for nine percent of active cases, while severe cases accounted for 0.5 percent. Critical cases accounted for 0.4 percent of active cases.

-Less than 10 deaths recorded for 3 days straight-

Today, there were six new deaths reported, bringing the total COVID-19 fatalities to 1,843. This is the third straight day that COVID-19 deaths were less than 10. On Monday, July, 20, COVID-19 deaths were just four. On Tuesday, July 22, there were even fewer fatalities — only two were reported.

COVID-19 recoveries added today, Wednesday, were 342, bringing the total number of patients who recovered from the virus at 23,632.

