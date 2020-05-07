Metro Manila, other areas under thunderstorm advisory

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over Metro Manila and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Rizal, Batangas, and Laguna too.

These conditions are being experienced in Gapan, Penaranda, Palayan, San Isidro in Nueva Ecija; San Miguel in Bulacan and Candaba in Pampanga.

All other thunderstorm advisories are terminated.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.