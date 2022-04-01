Metro Manila, more areas in the PHL under Alert Level 1 until April 15

(Eagle News) – Metro Manila continued to be under Alert Level 1, along with majority of areas in the country, effective until April 15, 2022.

This was after the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) approved the new alert level classification of provinces, highly urbanized cities (HUCs), and independent component cities (ICCs) on Thursday, March 31.

The following areas are placed under Alert Level 1 until April 15, 2022.

– the entire National Capital Region;

– Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, and Baguio City in the Cordillera Administrative Region;

– Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Dagupan City in Region I:

– Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, City of Santiago, and Quirino in Region II;

– Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Angeles City, Tarlac, Zambales, and Olongapo City in Region III;

– Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Lucena City in Region IV-A;

– Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Puerto Princesa City in Region IV-B;

– Albay, Catanduanes, and Naga City in Region V;

– Aklan, Guimaras, Capiz, Bacolod City, and Iloilo City in Region VI;

– Siquijor, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, and Mandaue City in Region VII;

– Biliran, Ormoc City, and Tacloban City in Region VIII;

– Zamboanga City; Region X: Camiguin, Bukidnon, Iligan City, and Cagayan de Oro City in Region IX;

– Davao City; Region XIII (CARAGA) : Surigao del Sur, Surigao City, and Butuan City in Region XI;

-Component cities under Alert Level 1-

The following component cities are also under Alert Level 1:

In Cordillera Administrative Region: Ifugao: Lagawe, Lamut;

In Mountain Province: Besao, Bontoc, Sagada;

In Region II: Nueva Vizcaya: Bambang, Bayombong, Dupax Del Norte, Quezon, Solano, Villaverde

In Region IV-A: Quezon: Tayabas City, Lucban, Mauban, Pagbilao, Plaridel, Polillo, Quezon, Sampaloc;

In Region IV-B: Lubang in Occidental Mindoro; and Culion in Palawan;

In Region V: Camarines Norte: Daet, San Vicente

Camarines Sur: Bombon, Cabusao, Camaligan, Iriga City, Presentacion (Parubcan), San Fernando

Sorsogon: Barcelona, Bulusan, Casiguran, City of Sorsogon, Gubat, Juban, Magallanes, Prieto Diaz

In Region VI:

Antique: San Jose, Sebaste

Iloilo: Anilao, Balasan, Banate, Barotac Nuevo, Barotac Viejo, Bingawan, Concepcion, Dueñas, Guimbal, Janiuay, Lemery, Mina, Pototan, San Dioniso, Santa Barbara

Negros Occidental: Enrique B. Magalona (Saravia), La Carlota City, Pulupandan, Sagay City, San Enrique

In Region VII:

Bohol: Batuan, Corella, Dimiao, Jagna, Lila, Loay, Loboc, Sikatuna, Tagbilaran City

Negros Oriental: Dumaguete City

In Region VIII:

Eastern Samar: Arteche, Balangkayan, Can-Avid, City of Borongan, Jipapad, Maydolong, Salcedo, San Policarpo, Sulat, Taft

Leyte: Albuera, City of Baybay, Dulag, Matag-Ob, Palo, Tunga

Northern Samar: Capul, Lapinig, Lavezares, San Antonio, San Jose, Victoria

Samar (Western Samar, Marabut, Pagsanghan

Southern Leyte: Anahawan, City of Maasin, Hinundayan, Libagon, Limasawa, Macrohon, Padre Burgos, Pintuyan

In Region IX:

Zamboanga Del Norte: Dapitan City, Dipolog City, Piñan (New Piñan), Polanco, Rizal

Zamboanga Sibugay: Ipil (Capital), Tungawan

In Region X:

Lanao del Norte: Bacolod

Misamis Occidental: Clarin, Jimenez, Ozamiz City, Panaon

Misamis Oriental: Alubijid, Binuangan, City of El Salvador, Initao, Laguindingan, Libertad, Lugait, Naawan, Sugbongcogon, Tagoloan

In Region XI:

Davao de Oro: Montevista

Davao Oriental: Cateel, City of Mati

In Region XII:

Cotabato (North Cotabato, City of Kidapawan, President Roxas

South Cotabato: Polomolok, Santo Niño

Sultan Kudarat: City of Tacurong

In CARAGA:

Agusan del Norte: Carmen, Jabonga, Magallanes, Nasipit

Agusan del Sur: Bunawan, Loreto, Prosperidad

Dinagat Islands: Loreto

Surigao del Norte: Tagana-an

-Areas under Alert Level 2

Meanwhile, the following provinces, HUCs, ICCs, component cities, and municipalities shall be placed under Alert Level 2:

Cordillera Administrative Region: Benguet, Mountain Province, and Ifugao;

Region II: Nueva Vizcaya; Region IV-A: Quezon; Region IV-B: Occidental Mindoro and Palawan; Region V: Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Sorsogon, and Masbate;

Region VI: Antique, Iloilo, and Negros Occidental;

Region VII: Cebu, Bohol, and Negros Oriental;

Region VIII: Leyte, Southern Leyte, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, and Western Samar;

Region IX: Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga Sibugay, and City of Isabela; Region X: Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, and Misamis Oriental; Region XI: Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Oriental, and Davao Occidental;

Region XII: North Cotabato, South Cotabato, General Santos City, Sarangani, and Sultan Kudarat; Region XIII (CARAGA) : Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Norte, and Dinagat Islands; Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: Basilan, Cotabato City, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.

Malacanang said all other component cities and municipalities not mentioned shall be classified under Alert Level 2.

(Eagle News Service)