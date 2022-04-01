Metro Manila, more areas in the PHL under Alert Level 1 until April 15

(Eagle News) – Metro Manila continued to be under Alert Level 1, along with majority of areas in the country, effective until April 15, 2022.
This was after the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) approved the new alert level classification of provinces, highly urbanized cities (HUCs), and independent component cities (ICCs) on Thursday, March 31.
The following areas are placed under Alert Level 1 until April 15, 2022.
– the entire National Capital Region;
– Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, and Baguio City in the Cordillera Administrative Region;
– Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Dagupan City in Region I:
– Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, City of Santiago, and Quirino in Region II;
– Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Angeles City, Tarlac, Zambales, and Olongapo City in Region III;
– Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Lucena City in Region IV-A;
– Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Puerto Princesa City in Region IV-B;
– Albay, Catanduanes, and Naga City in Region V;
– Aklan, Guimaras, Capiz, Bacolod City, and Iloilo City in Region VI;
– Siquijor, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, and Mandaue City in Region VII;
– Biliran, Ormoc City, and Tacloban City in Region VIII;
– Zamboanga City; Region X: Camiguin, Bukidnon, Iligan City, and Cagayan de Oro City in Region IX;
– Davao City; Region XIII (CARAGA) : Surigao del Sur, Surigao City, and Butuan City in Region XI;
-Component cities under Alert Level 1-
The following component cities are also under Alert Level 1:
In Cordillera Administrative Region: Ifugao: Lagawe, Lamut;
In Mountain Province: Besao, Bontoc, Sagada;
In Region II: Nueva Vizcaya: Bambang, Bayombong, Dupax Del Norte, Quezon, Solano, Villaverde
In Region IV-A: Quezon: Tayabas City, Lucban, Mauban, Pagbilao, Plaridel, Polillo, Quezon, Sampaloc;
In Region IV-B: Lubang in Occidental Mindoro; and Culion in Palawan;
In Region V: Camarines Norte: Daet, San Vicente
Camarines Sur: Bombon, Cabusao, Camaligan, Iriga City, Presentacion (Parubcan), San Fernando
Sorsogon: Barcelona, Bulusan, Casiguran, City of Sorsogon, Gubat, Juban, Magallanes, Prieto Diaz
In Region VI:
Antique: San Jose, Sebaste
Iloilo: Anilao, Balasan, Banate, Barotac Nuevo, Barotac Viejo, Bingawan, Concepcion, Dueñas, Guimbal, Janiuay, Lemery, Mina, Pototan, San Dioniso, Santa Barbara
Negros Occidental: Enrique B. Magalona (Saravia), La Carlota City, Pulupandan, Sagay City, San Enrique
In Region VII:
Bohol: Batuan, Corella, Dimiao, Jagna, Lila, Loay, Loboc, Sikatuna, Tagbilaran City
Negros Oriental: Dumaguete City
In Region VIII:
Eastern Samar: Arteche, Balangkayan, Can-Avid, City of Borongan, Jipapad, Maydolong, Salcedo, San Policarpo, Sulat, Taft
Leyte: Albuera, City of Baybay, Dulag, Matag-Ob, Palo, Tunga
Northern Samar: Capul, Lapinig, Lavezares, San Antonio, San Jose, Victoria
Samar (Western Samar, Marabut, Pagsanghan
Southern Leyte: Anahawan, City of Maasin, Hinundayan, Libagon, Limasawa, Macrohon, Padre Burgos, Pintuyan
In Region IX:
Zamboanga Del Norte: Dapitan City, Dipolog City, Piñan (New Piñan), Polanco, Rizal
Zamboanga Sibugay: Ipil (Capital), Tungawan
In Region X:
Lanao del Norte: Bacolod
Misamis Occidental: Clarin, Jimenez, Ozamiz City, Panaon
Misamis Oriental: Alubijid, Binuangan, City of El Salvador, Initao, Laguindingan, Libertad, Lugait, Naawan, Sugbongcogon, Tagoloan
In Region XI:
Davao de Oro: Montevista
Davao Oriental: Cateel, City of Mati
In Region XII:
Cotabato (North Cotabato, City of Kidapawan, President Roxas
South Cotabato: Polomolok, Santo Niño
Sultan Kudarat: City of Tacurong
In CARAGA:
Agusan del Norte: Carmen, Jabonga, Magallanes, Nasipit
Agusan del Sur: Bunawan, Loreto, Prosperidad
Dinagat Islands: Loreto
Surigao del Norte: Tagana-an
-Areas under Alert Level 2
Meanwhile, the following provinces, HUCs, ICCs, component cities, and municipalities shall be placed under Alert Level 2:
Cordillera Administrative Region: Benguet, Mountain Province, and Ifugao;
Region II: Nueva Vizcaya; Region IV-A: Quezon; Region IV-B: Occidental Mindoro and Palawan; Region V: Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Sorsogon, and Masbate;
Region VI: Antique, Iloilo, and Negros Occidental;
Region VII: Cebu, Bohol, and Negros Oriental;
Region VIII: Leyte, Southern Leyte, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, and Western Samar;
Region IX: Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga Sibugay, and City of Isabela; Region X: Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, and Misamis Oriental; Region XI: Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Oriental, and Davao Occidental;
Region XII: North Cotabato, South Cotabato, General Santos City, Sarangani, and Sultan Kudarat; Region XIII (CARAGA) : Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Norte, and Dinagat Islands; Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: Basilan, Cotabato City, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.
Malacanang said all other component cities and municipalities not mentioned shall be classified under Alert Level 2.
(Eagle News Service)